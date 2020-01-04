First Defiance Shares Down 50.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FDEF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Defiance (NASDAQ:FDEF) on January 31st, 2020 at $29.69. In approximately 2 months, First Defiance has returned 50.35% as of today's recent price of $14.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Defiance have traded between a low of $10.98 and a high of $32.39 and are now at $14.74, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance and Investments, Inc. The Bank offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services through its offices located throughout nine northwest Ohio counties. First Insurance and Investments, Inc. provides a variety of insurance services, as well as investment products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Defiance.

