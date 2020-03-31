MySmarTrend
First Common Fin Has Returned 35.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FCF)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:12am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Common Fin (NYSE:FCF) on January 29th, 2020 at $13.59. In approximately 2 months, First Common Fin has returned 35.10% as of today's recent price of $8.82.

Over the past year, First Common Fin has traded in a range of $7.86 to $14.93 and is now at $8.88, 13% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides general banking business and offers a range of financial services including traditional retail banking services, such as savings, time deposits, mortgage, consumer installment, and commercial loans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Common Fin.

