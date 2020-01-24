First Citizens-A Shares Up 16.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FCNCA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Citizens-A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on September 6th, 2019 at $452.58. In approximately 5 months, First Citizens-A has returned 16.02% as of today's recent price of $525.07.

In the past 52 weeks, First Citizens-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $381.50 and a high of $542.12 and are now at $525.07, 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. of North Carolina is the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company and Ironstone Bank. First-Citizens serves North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Ironstone operates in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.

