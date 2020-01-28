First Business F Shares Up 11.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FBIZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Business F (NASDAQ:FBIZ) on July 26th, 2019 at $23.91. In approximately 6 months, First Business F has returned 11.08% as of today's recent price of $26.56.

Over the past year, First Business F has traded in a range of $19.91 to $27.35 and is now at $26.56, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company involved in the commercial banking business through offices located in Wisconsin. The Company also provides trust and investment services, business leasing services, shareholder relations, and access to capital for its operating entities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of First Business F shares.

