First Busey Corp Has Returned 33.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BUSE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Busey Corp (NASDAQ:BUSE) on January 30th, 2020 at $24.97. In approximately 2 months, First Busey Corp has returned 33.31% as of today's recent price of $16.65.

In the past 52 weeks, First Busey Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.00 and a high of $28.00 and are now at $16.65, 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

First Busey Corporation provides banking services. The Bank offers commercial, retail, and correspondent banking, as well as trust, insurance, wealth management, e-banking, securities, real estate, and travel services. First Busey serves customers in the State of Illinois.

