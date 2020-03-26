First Bancorp/Nc Down 47.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FBNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Bancorp/Nc (NASDAQ:FBNC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $39.34. In approximately 3 months, First Bancorp/Nc has returned 47.84% as of today's recent price of $20.52.

In the past 52 weeks, First Bancorp/Nc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.32 and a high of $41.34 and are now at $20.52, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

First Bancorp is the holding company for First Bank and two nonbank subsidiaries. The Bank provides demand and time deposits, loans, discount brokerage services, and self-directed individual retirement accounts to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The Company also provides electronic data processing services and owns and operates real estate.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Bancorp/Nc.

Log in and add First Bancorp/Nc (FBNC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.