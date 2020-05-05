First American F Shares Up 5.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FAF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First American F (NYSE:FAF) on March 25th, 2020 at $42.27. In approximately 1 month, First American F has returned 5.20% as of today's recent price of $44.47.

First American F share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.78 and a 52-week low of $29.36 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $44.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 2.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

First American Financial Corporation provides insurance services. The Company offers title insurance, property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and financial services. First American Financial serves individuals and businesses throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of First American F shares.

