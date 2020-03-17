Financial Inst Down 42.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FISI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Financial Inst (NASDAQ:FISI) on January 27th, 2020 at $30.95. In approximately 2 months, Financial Inst has returned 42.20% as of today's recent price of $17.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Financial Inst share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $17.35 and a high of $33.28 and are now at $17.63. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for several community banks based in western and central New York. The Company, through subsidiaries, also provides brokerage services, employee benefits, and compensation consulting services.

