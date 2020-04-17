Fifth Third Banc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FITB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) on March 26th, 2020 at $16.12. In approximately 3 weeks, Fifth Third Banc has returned 0.57% as of today's recent price of $16.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fifth Third Banc have traded between a low of $11.10 and a high of $31.64 and are now at $16.21, which is 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

