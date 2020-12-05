Fifth Third Banc Has Returned 6.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FITB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) on March 26th, 2020 at $16.12. In approximately 2 months, Fifth Third Banc has returned 6.92% as of today's recent price of $17.23.

Over the past year, Fifth Third Banc has traded in a range of $11.10 to $31.64 and is now at $17.23, 55% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fifth Third Banc shares.

Log in and add Fifth Third Banc (FITB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.