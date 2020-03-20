MySmarTrend
Fifth Third Banc Has Returned 56.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FITB)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:42pm
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) on January 8th, 2020 at $29.93. In approximately 2 months, Fifth Third Banc has returned 56.59% as of today's recent price of $12.99.

Fifth Third Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.64 and a 52-week low of $11.10 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $12.99 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fifth Third Banc.

