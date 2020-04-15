Fiesta Restauran Has Returned 21.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FRGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fiesta Restauran (NASDAQ:FRGI) on March 23rd, 2020 at $4.96. In approximately 3 weeks, Fiesta Restauran has returned 21.09% as of today's recent price of $6.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fiesta Restauran have traded between a low of $2.72 and a high of $14.44 and are now at $6.00, which is 121% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants. The Restaurants are casual dining restaurants located in the United States and Internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fiesta Restauran shares.

