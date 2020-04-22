Fidelity Souther Up 4.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LION)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fidelity Souther (NASDAQ:LION) on May 3rd, 2019 at $29.75. In approximately 12 months, Fidelity Souther has returned 4.12% as of today's recent price of $30.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Fidelity Souther share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.93 and a high of $31.62 and are now at $30.97, 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary, Fidelity Bank, provides a range of banking, mortgage, and investment services. The Bank operates various full-service branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida.

