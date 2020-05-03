Fidelity Souther Up 4.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LION)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fidelity Souther (NASDAQ:LION) on May 3rd, 2019 at $29.75. In approximately 10 months, Fidelity Souther has returned 4.12% as of today's recent price of $30.97.

Over the past year, Fidelity Souther has traded in a range of $26.31 to $33.21 and is now at $30.97, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary, Fidelity Bank, provides a range of banking, mortgage, and investment services. The Bank operates various full-service branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fidelity Souther shares.

