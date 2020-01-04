Ferro Corp Down 30.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FOE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) on February 26th, 2020 at $13.52. In approximately 1 month, Ferro Corp has returned 30.74% as of today's recent price of $9.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Ferro Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.97 and a high of $18.89 and are now at $9.36, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 2.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ferro Corporation produces performance materials for industry by utilizing organic and inorganic chemistry. The Company produces a variety of coatings, colors, ceramics, chemicals, plastics, and related products. The Company's primary markets are building and renovation, major appliances, household furnishings, transportation, industrial products, and leisure products.

