Fedex Corp Shares (FDX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) on March 19th, 2020 at $106.77. In approximately 1 month, Fedex Corp has returned 13.20% as of today's recent price of $120.86.

Fedex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $198.31 and a 52-week low of $88.69 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $121.21 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.54% lower and 2.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

FedEx Corp. delivers packages and freight to multiple countries and territories through an integrated global network. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.

