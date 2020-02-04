Federated Nation Has Returned 28.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FNHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Federated Nation (NASDAQ:FNHC) on February 4th, 2020 at $15.23. In approximately 2 months, Federated Nation has returned 28.93% as of today's recent price of $10.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Federated Nation have traded between a low of $10.07 and a high of $17.91 and are now at $10.82, which is 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. The Company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance in Florida. Federated also offers premium financing to its own and third-party insureds.

