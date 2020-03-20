Federated Nation Has Returned 26.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FNHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Federated Nation (NASDAQ:FNHC) on February 4th, 2020 at $15.23. In approximately 1 month, Federated Nation has returned 26.44% as of today's recent price of $11.20.

Over the past year, Federated Nation has traded in a range of $10.07 to $17.91 and is now at $11.20, 11% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. The Company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance in Florida. Federated also offers premium financing to its own and third-party insureds.

