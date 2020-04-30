Federated Nation Has Returned -1.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FNHC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Federated Nation (NASDAQ:FNHC) on April 9th, 2020 at $12.15. In approximately 3 weeks, Federated Nation has returned 1.61% as of today's recent price of $11.95.

Federated Nation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.87 and a 52-week low of $10.07 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $11.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. The Company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance in Florida. Federated also offers premium financing to its own and third-party insureds.

