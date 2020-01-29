Federated Nation Up 10.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FNHC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Federated Nation (NASDAQ:FNHC) on October 1st, 2019 at $14.06. In approximately 4 months, Federated Nation has returned 10.42% as of today's recent price of $15.52.

Federated Nation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.13 and a 52-week low of $11.18 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $15.52 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. The Company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance in Florida. Federated also offers premium financing to its own and third-party insureds.

