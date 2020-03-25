Federated Inv-B Shares Down 58.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FII)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Federated Inv-B (NYSE:FII) on February 27th, 2020 at $31.52. In approximately 4 weeks, Federated Inv-B has returned 58.53% as of today's recent price of $13.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Federated Inv-B have traded between a low of $13.06 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $13.07, which is 0% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Federated Investors, Inc. provides investment management products and related financial services. The Company sponsors, markets, and provides investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and separate accounts, such as separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds, and other managed products.

