Federated Inv-B Has Returned 9.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Federated Inv-B (NYSE:FII) on November 4th, 2019 at $33.14. In approximately 3 months, Federated Inv-B has returned 9.32% as of today's recent price of $36.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Federated Inv-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.96 and a high of $36.91 and are now at $36.23, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Federated Investors, Inc. provides investment management products and related financial services. The Company sponsors, markets, and provides investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and separate accounts, such as separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds, and other managed products.

