Federated Inv-B Has Returned 13.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Federated Inv-B (NYSE:FII) on November 4th, 2019 at $33.14. In approximately 3 months, Federated Inv-B has returned 13.01% as of today's recent price of $37.45.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Federated Inv-B have traded between a low of $27.27 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $37.45, which is 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Federated Investors, Inc. provides investment management products and related financial services. The Company sponsors, markets, and provides investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and separate accounts, such as separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds, and other managed products.

