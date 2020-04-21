Federated Inv-B Up 4.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Federated Inv-B (NYSE:FII) on April 6th, 2020 at $18.74. In approximately 2 weeks, Federated Inv-B has returned 4.56% as of today's recent price of $19.59.

Over the past year, Federated Inv-B has traded in a range of $13.06 to $38.12 and is now at $19.59, 50% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Federated Investors, Inc. provides investment management products and related financial services. The Company sponsors, markets, and provides investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and separate accounts, such as separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds, and other managed products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Federated Inv-B shares.

