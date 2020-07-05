SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) on March 19th, 2020 at $106.77. In approximately 2 months, Fedex Corp has returned 9.88% as of today's recent price of $117.31.

Over the past year, Fedex Corp has traded in a range of $88.69 to $186.23 and is now at $117.31, 32% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

FedEx Corp. delivers packages and freight to multiple countries and territories through an integrated global network. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fedex Corp.

