Fcb Financial-A Shares Down 42.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FCB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fcb Financial-A (NYSE:FCB) on July 13th, 2018 at $58.15. In approximately 20 months, Fcb Financial-A has returned 42.25% as of today's recent price of $33.58.

Over the past year, Fcb Financial-A has traded in a range of $33.06 to $34.13 and is now at $33.58, 2% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. acquires and owns insured depository institutions. The Company, through their subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States.

