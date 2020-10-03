Fbl Finl Group-A Down 21.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FFG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fbl Finl Group-A (NYSE:FFG) on February 24th, 2020 at $55.12. In approximately 2 weeks, Fbl Finl Group-A has returned 21.27% as of today's recent price of $43.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fbl Finl Group-A have traded between the current low of $40.70 and a high of $70.39 and are now at $41.08. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, and distributes life insurance, annuities, and mutual funds. The Company's core target market consists primarily of farmers, ranchers, rural and suburban residents, and related individuals and businesses in the midwestern and western United States.

