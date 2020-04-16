SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) on March 30th, 2020 at $162.41. In approximately 2 weeks, Facebook Inc-A has returned 8.16% as of today's recent price of $175.65.

Facebook Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.20 and a 52-week low of $137.10 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $176.58 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Facebook, Inc. operates a social networking website. The Company website allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Facebook Inc-A.

