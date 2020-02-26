Faro Tech Up 13.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FARO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Faro Tech (NASDAQ:FARO) on December 9th, 2019 at $51.13. In approximately 3 months, Faro Tech has returned 13.01% as of today's recent price of $57.78.

Faro Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.99 and a 52-week low of $40.50 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $57.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets software and portable, computerized measurement devices. The Company offers devices used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces and structures in 3D, surveying, and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites and crime scenes.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Faro Tech shares.

Log in and add Faro Tech (FARO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.