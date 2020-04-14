MySmarTrend
Farmers Cap Bk Has Returned 40.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FFKT)

Written on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:06am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Farmers Cap Bk (NASDAQ:FFKT) on March 13th, 2018 at $40.45. In approximately 25 months, Farmers Cap Bk has returned 40.67% as of today's recent price of $56.90.

Farmers Cap Bk share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $0.00 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $56.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation provides banking services. The Bank accepts deposits and originates a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Farmers Capital Bank serves customers in the State of Kentucky.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Farmers Cap Bk shares.

