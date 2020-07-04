Farmer Bros Co Shares Down 45.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FARM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) on February 28th, 2020 at $11.89. In approximately 1 month, Farmer Bros Co has returned 45.00% as of today's recent price of $6.54.

Over the past year, Farmer Bros Co has traded in a range of $5.94 to $21.96 and is now at $6.53, 10% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.2%.

Farmer Bros. Co. operates as a coffee foodservice company. The Company roasts, packages, and distributes coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores, and fast food outlets.

