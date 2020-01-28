Farmer Bros Co Has Returned 15.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FARM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) on January 3rd, 2020 at $14.35. In approximately 4 weeks, Farmer Bros Co has returned 15.23% as of today's recent price of $12.16.

Farmer Bros Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.25 and a 52-week low of $10.26 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $12.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Farmer Bros. Co. operates as a coffee foodservice company. The Company roasts, packages, and distributes coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores, and fast food outlets.

