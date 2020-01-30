Fair Isaac Corp Up 23.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FICO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) on November 5th, 2019 at $329.23. In approximately 3 months, Fair Isaac Corp has returned 23.56% as of today's recent price of $406.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fair Isaac Corp have traded between a low of $212.75 and a high of $420.20 and are now at $406.81, which is 91% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Fair Isaac Corporation provides analytics, including predictive modeling, decision analysis, intelligence management, decision management systems, and consulting services. The Company helps companies in countries around the world acquire customers more efficiently, increase customer value, reduce fraud, lower operating expenses, and enter new markets more profitably.

