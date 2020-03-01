Fabrinet Up 18.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on October 28th, 2019 at $55.03. In approximately 2 months, Fabrinet has returned 18.60% as of today's recent price of $65.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fabrinet have traded between a low of $42.33 and a high of $65.89 and are now at $65.26, which is 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Fabrinet offers outsourced process engineering and manufacturing services. The Company contracts to manufacture optical communications, automotive, industrial and imaging components, sub-assemblies, and modules for its original equipment manufacturer customers.

