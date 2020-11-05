Ezcorp Inc-A Up 14.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EZPW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ezcorp Inc-A (NASDAQ:EZPW) on April 6th, 2020 at $4.56. In approximately 1 month, Ezcorp Inc-A has returned 14.91% as of today's recent price of $5.24.

Ezcorp Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.25 and a 52-week low of $3.41 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $5.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

EZCORP, Inc. owns and operates pawn shops that serve as sources for consumer credit and retail previously-owned merchandise. The Company operates in the United States.

