Exxon Mobil Corp Shares Down 42.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (XOM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) on January 21st, 2020 at $67.97. In approximately 2 months, Exxon Mobil Corp has returned 42.90% as of today's recent price of $38.81.

Exxon Mobil Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.49 and a 52-week low of $30.11 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $38.81 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 3.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Exxon Mobil Corporation operates petroleum and petrochemicals businesses on a worldwide basis. The Company operations include exploration and production of oil and gas, electric power generation, and coal and minerals operations. Exxon Mobil also manufactures and markets fuels, lubricants, and chemicals.

