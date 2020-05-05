Exxon Mobil Corp Shares Up 17.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (XOM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) on March 26th, 2020 at $38.14. In approximately 1 month, Exxon Mobil Corp has returned 17.67% as of today's recent price of $44.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp have traded between a low of $30.11 and a high of $80.53 and are now at $44.87, which is 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Exxon Mobil Corporation operates petroleum and petrochemicals businesses on a worldwide basis. The Company operations include exploration and production of oil and gas, electric power generation, and coal and minerals operations. Exxon Mobil also manufactures and markets fuels, lubricants, and chemicals.

