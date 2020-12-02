Extra Space Stor Shares Up 4.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EXR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) on January 10th, 2020 at $106.88. In approximately 1 month, Extra Space Stor has returned 4.36% as of today's recent price of $111.54.

Over the past year, Extra Space Stor has traded in a range of $91.00 to $124.46 and is now at $111.54, 23% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, develops, and redevelops professionally managed self-storage properties.

