Express Scripts Has Returned 3.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ESRX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) on December 10th, 2018 at $95.57. In approximately 15 months, Express Scripts has returned 3.39% as of today's recent price of $92.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Express Scripts share prices have been bracketed by a low of $92.11 and a high of $101.73 and are now at $92.33, 0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Express Scripts Holding Company is a full service pharmacy benefit management and specialty managed care company serving clients throughout North America. The Company's customers include managed care organizations, insurance carriers, third party administrators, employers, and union-sponsored benefit plans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Express Scripts.

