Expeditors Intl Shares Down 0.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (EXPD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) on January 23rd, 2020 at $73.39. In approximately 1 month, Expeditors Intl has returned 0.89% as of today's recent price of $72.74.

Expeditors Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.64 and a 52-week low of $67.03 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $72.82 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a global logistics company. The Company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services.

