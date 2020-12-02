Expeditors Intl Has Returned 0.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EXPD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) on January 23rd, 2020 at $73.39. In approximately 3 weeks, Expeditors Intl has returned 0.03% as of today's recent price of $73.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Expeditors Intl have traded between a low of $67.03 and a high of $81.64 and are now at $73.37, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a global logistics company. The Company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services.

