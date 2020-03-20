Expeditors Intl Down 18.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (EXPD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) on January 23rd, 2020 at $73.39. In approximately 2 months, Expeditors Intl has returned 18.61% as of today's recent price of $59.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Expeditors Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $57.80 and a high of $81.64 and are now at $59.73, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a global logistics company. The Company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Expeditors Intl.

Log in and add Expeditors Intl (EXPD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.