Exone Co/The Shares Up 30.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (XONE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Exone Co/The (NASDAQ:XONE) on March 19th, 2020 at $4.91. In approximately 2 weeks, Exone Co/The has returned 30.14% as of today's recent price of $6.39.

Over the past year, Exone Co/The has traded in a range of $3.55 to $9.53 and is now at $6.39, 80% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 1.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

The ExOne Company operates as a global provider of three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company focuses on manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for our customers using our in-house 3D printing machines.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Exone Co/The shares.

Log in and add Exone Co/The (XONE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.