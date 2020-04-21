Exelixis Inc Shares Up 36.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EXEL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) on March 27th, 2020 at $17.33. In approximately 4 weeks, Exelixis Inc has returned 36.06% as of today's recent price of $23.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exelixis Inc have traded between a low of $10.04 and a high of $29.50 and are now at $23.58, which is 135% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Exelixis, Inc. operates as a development-stage biotechnology company focuses on discovery and development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The Company offers medicines to treat and defeat kidney and thyroid cancer and advanced melanoma. Exelixis develops strategic alliances with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Exelixis Inc shares.

Log in and add Exelixis Inc (EXEL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.