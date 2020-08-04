Exact Sciences Shares Up 22.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EXAS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on March 20th, 2020 at $52.09. In approximately 3 weeks, Exact Sciences has returned 22.44% as of today's recent price of $63.78.

Exact Sciences share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $123.99 and a 52-week low of $35.25 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $63.78 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Exact Sciences Corp., is focused on developing and commercializing a non-invasive molecular screening test for the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. The Company's test is a stool-based DNA test that identifies both pre-cancer and cancer by detecting genetic mutations in colorectal cancer cells.

