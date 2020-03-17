Exact Sciences Down 48.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (EXAS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on February 25th, 2020 at $88.41. In approximately 3 weeks, Exact Sciences has returned 48.07% as of today's recent price of $45.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Exact Sciences share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $38.37 and a high of $123.99 and are now at $45.91. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 2.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

Exact Sciences Corp., is focused on developing and commercializing a non-invasive molecular screening test for the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. The Company's test is a stool-based DNA test that identifies both pre-cancer and cancer by detecting genetic mutations in colorectal cancer cells.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Exact Sciences.

Log in and add Exact Sciences (EXAS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.