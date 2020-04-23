Exact Sciences Up 42.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EXAS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on March 20th, 2020 at $52.09. In approximately 1 month, Exact Sciences has returned 42.17% as of today's recent price of $74.05.

Over the past year, Exact Sciences has traded in a range of $35.25 to $123.99 and is now at $74.05, 110% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Exact Sciences Corp., is focused on developing and commercializing a non-invasive molecular screening test for the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. The Company's test is a stool-based DNA test that identifies both pre-cancer and cancer by detecting genetic mutations in colorectal cancer cells.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Exact Sciences shares.

Log in and add Exact Sciences (EXAS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.