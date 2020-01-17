Evolent Health-A Shares Up 27.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EVH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH) on December 10th, 2019 at $8.69. In approximately 1 month, Evolent Health-A has returned 27.35% as of today's recent price of $11.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Evolent Health-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.50 and a high of $19.13 and are now at $11.06, 101% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

Evolent Health, Inc. provides a purpose-built platform, powered by our technology, proprietary processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service, and FFS, reimbursement to payment models that reward high-quality and cost-effective care, and value-based payment models.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Evolent Health-A shares.

