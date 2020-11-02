Evolent Health-A Up 25.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EVH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH) on December 10th, 2019 at $8.69. In approximately 2 months, Evolent Health-A has returned 25.16% as of today's recent price of $10.87.

Evolent Health-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.66 and a 52-week low of $5.50 and are now trading 98% above that low price at $10.87 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Evolent Health, Inc. provides a purpose-built platform, powered by our technology, proprietary processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service, and FFS, reimbursement to payment models that reward high-quality and cost-effective care, and value-based payment models.

