Evertec Inc Up 5.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EVTC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) on November 27th, 2019 at $33.14. In approximately 3 months, Evertec Inc has returned 5.64% as of today's recent price of $35.01.

Over the past year, Evertec Inc has traded in a range of $25.13 to $37.38 and is now at $35.01, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

EVERTEC, Inc. operates a full service transaction processing business. The Company offers merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business process management services. EVERTEC provides its services in Latin America and the Caribbean.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Evertec Inc shares.

